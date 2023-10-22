NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Dolphins vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 7

Everyone’s circling the Week 7 Sunday night game as must-see TV, and for good reason. The primetime contest features the Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles. Sure, they’re definitely both two of the NFL’s better teams, but the highlight here is the offense, ALL the offense. Miami is scoring an absurd 37.2 points per game, which unsurprisingly leads the league. The Eagles are putting up a respectable 25.8 points per game, fifth best in the NFL.

With that many points potentially on the board, that’s going to mean some big fantasy numbers, but you’re going to have to choose players wisely. Here are a few suggestions for your DFS Showdown lineups in DraftKings leagues this week.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Dolphins vs. Eagles

Captain’s Picks

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins ($18,000)

Hill’s having a monster season. He’s averaging 28.8 points per game in DFS right now, coming off two straight contests with at least 31 points. Hill’s found the end zone in five of si games this season and he’s topped 100 yards in four of six contests.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles ($17,100)

For the season, Hurts is averaging 23.8 points per game, but he’s topped 27 points in two of his last three. Miami ranks 23rd against opposing quarterbacks, and they’ve let them score two rushing touchdowns already this season, another mark in Hurts’ favor.

FLEX Options

AJ Brown, WR, Eagles ($10,000)

Brown has posted at least 21 points in four straight games now. He’s posted triple-digit yardage in those contests too. The one knock on Brown’s fantasy outlook is in the touchdown category—he’s only scored twice this season. However, the Dolphins have given up six receiving scores to opposing wideouts this year so far, tying them for fourth most in the league.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins ($8,600)

Waddle doesn’t command the kind of attention that Hill does, but he’s been effective lately. He’s now scored twice in his last two outings, and even though the yardage totals haven’t been anything special, he’s had at least five catches with at least nine targets in his last two.

Players to Avoid

Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins ($9,800)

There are two things working against Mostert this week. First, the Dolphins are expected to have Jeff Wilson back in the fold, which I expect to eat into Mostert’s touches since Wilson’s an upgrade over Salvon Ahmed in the second running back slot. Second, the Eagles defense is tough to run against. They’ve only given up 302 rushing yards to opposing running backs all season, the third-best mark in the NFL, and running backs have only scored twice against them. Sure, some of that has to do with the Eagles forcing most opponents to chase points late in games, but while others are going to grab Mostert based on his huge outing last week, I’d avoid him here.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles ($7,400)

This isn’t meant to say that the outlook is grim for Smith, not by any means. However, Brown is dominating among Eagles pass catchers right now, and it’s not even close. Plus, tight end Dallas Goedert has seen an uptick in targets lately, and he’s facing a Dolphins defense that ranks a middling 21st against opposing tight ends.