Hot Seat Week 8: Allen, Pittman, Holgorsen top list after losses

Week 8 of the college football season has wrapped up, and some head coaches are facing pressure from fanbases as they produce disappointing results week after week. Who is on the hot seat heading into Week 9?

Tom Allen, Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers are dead last in the Big Ten West after yet another tough loss in Week 8, this time against Rutgers. They fell 31-14 to the Scarlet Knights to move to 0-4 in conference and 2-5 overall. That marks three blowout losses in a row for the Hoosiers, and Tom Allen should be feeling the heat. IU faces Penn State, Wisconsin, and Illinois in the coming weeks — if they don’t win one of those, we can expect Allen to be out of a job come December.

Dana Holgorsen, Houston Cougars

“We beat Texas” is a far more convincing argument to keep a coach around than “we almost beat Texas.” Holgorsen’s Cougars came oh-so-close to beating the Longhorns, but fell by a touchdown when they couldn’t tie it back up at the end. Holgorsen has won just a single Big 12 game, and the Power 5 stage may be proving to be too much for him and the Cougars. Houston faces Kansas State and Baylor in the coming weeks as they search for a second conference win.

Sam Pittman, Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks had an embarrassing offensive performance against Mississippi State in Week 8, losing 7-3. Quarterback KJ Jefferson finished the day with 97 passing yards and an interception. With the loss, Arkansas moves to 2-6 on the season and 0-5 in conference play. Pittman is feeling the heat.

Honorable mentions