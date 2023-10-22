Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Though the Patriots lost to the Raiders in Week 6, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had his best game of since Week 1, setting some new season highs in the process. Ahead of Week 7, let’s take a look at Bourne’s fantasy outlook against the Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne caught 10 of his 11 targets for 89 yards, adding four more yards with one rush attempt. It was enough to bring in 19.3 fantasy points in PPR leagues, rivaling his highest score of the season which was 24.4 in Week 1. He still hasn’t found the end zone since the pair of touchdowns he scored in that Week 1 loss, but he’s adding value when he sees higher volume and racking up a decent amount of yards.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. Obviously, Bourne has a higher upside in PPR leagues than standard, and while his Week 6 score proves that, he’s still going to be a sketchy play going forward especially in Week 7 against the Bills. The Patriots’ offense has been struggling and although Bourne had a good week, he may have a harder time against a tough Buffalo defense.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. Without those extra PPR points, Bourne scored just a measly 9.3 points in Week 6. Unless he’s scoring a bunch of touchdowns, he should be avoided in standard leagues for the foreseeable future.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kendrick Bourne

Bourne sits as the WR43 in the FantasyPros PPR rankings ahead of Week 7. You won’t have to travel too far up that list to set your sights on someone like Michael Thomas or Courtland Sutton, who will both likely perform a little better than Bourne this week.