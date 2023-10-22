Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t quite found his groove in the backfield in New England yet, but his performance in Week 6 against the Raiders was his best outing of the season so far. Let’s take a look at Zeke’s fantasy outlook for Week 7 against the Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott ran the ball seven times for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 loss to the Raiders, adding 15 more yards by catching his lone target. It’s the first time he’s turned in double-digit fantasy points this season as the RB2 on Bill Belichick’s team with 11.9 points in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. Elliott is still playing second fiddle behind Rhamondre Stevenson, as the RB1 had 15 touches overall on the day compared to Zeke’s eight. While I wouldn’t start Elliott in Week 7, it wouldn’t hurt to stash him on your bench as Stevenson’s handcuff just in case he starts seeing a bigger workload.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. Zeke has been getting more involved in the passing game, seeing 16 targets and racking up 59 yards in the air through six games so far. He definitely has more of an upside in PPR leagues especially while playing behind Stevenson, but he won’t be worth a start in standard leagues until he sees more consistent action on the field.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ezekiel Elliott

There should be plenty of options to start over Zeke in Week 7 as he’s ranked the RB37 on the FantasyPros Week 7 RB rankings. D’Onta Foreman would be a better option than Elliott this week especially if Justin Fields isn’t able to play against the Raiders.