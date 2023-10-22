Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson looked like he’d be a top option among running backs heading into the 2023 season. However, he’s been caught up in a struggling Patriots offense that’s dragging down his production. Stevenson had something of a bounce-back last week, and he’s got a chance to make an impact in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Prior to last week, Stevenson had two games where he failed to post more than 30 yards on the ground. But he had more success last week against the Raiders, running the ball 10 times for 46 yards and a touchdown to go with 24 yards on five receptions.

One factor that could weigh on Stevenson’s production this week is just how far out of hand things get on the scoreboard. However, if the Patriots are going to have any chance whatsoever, they’ll have to lean on the most reliable part of their offense.

The Bills' defense has a soft spot against opposing running backs. They’ve allowed 635 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground this season, giving up another 252 receiving yards to the position this season, fifth most in the league.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

I would definitely start Stevenson this week. He’s a decent RB2 in most leagues, especially larger ones, with some additional upside thanks to his potential usage in the passing game.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Stevenson is worth a start in standard leagues this week too as an RB2 or flex in most situations. Understand that there’s not a huge ceiling for him.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rhamondre Stevenson

This game also features Bills running back James Cook who I’d probably have in my lineup over Stevenson this week, but it’s close. If Aaron Jones returns to action this week, I like him a little more than Stevenson in a matchup against the Broncos.