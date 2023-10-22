Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The tight ends in Buffalo have mostly been splitting the workload throughout the season so far, with both Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid seeing time on the field. Kincaid was sidelined in Week 6 due to a concussion, but that didn’t seem to improve Knox’s fantasy output at all. Now with Knox dealing with an injury, let’s take a look at the fantasy outlook for the Bills TEs in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TEs Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid

With Kincaid out in Week 6, Knox caught 3-of-6 for 16 yards, bringing in a measly 4.7 points in PPR leagues. It was essentially an exact carbon copy of his stat line in Week 5. Kincaid practiced in full earlier this week, so it seems like he’s cleared the concussion protocols and will be back on the field against the Patriots in Week 7. Knox has been dealing with a minor wrist injury, but he still practiced in full this week as well, indicating that the two TEs will be splitting time again at Gillette Stadium.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. Neither player is worth a start against the Patriots, especially with Kincaid making his way back into the lineup this weekend. Kincaid hasn’t brought in a double-digit fantasy score even once this season, and Knox has only done it once back in Week 2. With both players fighting for snaps and targets, it makes neither of them a good candidate for your starting lineup.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. Their stats drop significantly when you look at standard scoring, and until one (or both) of them can show some more consistency and higher output, it’s best to avoid them in your starting lineups.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid

Both guys are sitting on the outside of the top 20 tight ends this week according to the FantasyPros Week 7 rankings. If you’re still streaming a tight end throughout the season, there should be several decent options to pick up off waivers in your league. Look to someone like Zach Ertz, Gerald Everett, or Cole Kmet for Week 7 if they’re available.