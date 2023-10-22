Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray was a popular pick on the waiver wire this week, following Damien Harris’ Week 6 injury. While we’re still waiting for confirmation on Harris’ status, it’s looking like he’ll be out this week, which opens up the possibility of more work for Murray.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Latavius Murray

Murray had 45 yards on 12 carries last week, a season high in both categories for him. He saw his workload increase after Harris left with his neck injury. In addition to being the No. 2 behind James Cook, Murray is also seeing work at the goal line—he’s scored twice this season already—boosting his fantasy value.

The Bills are nine-point favorites over the New England Patriots this week, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them sitting on a comfortable lead late in the game, meaning more work for the running backs. Plus, the Patriots have given up more than 500 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to opposing backs.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Murray’s not going to get much work, if any, in the passing game, so he’s probably no more than a fill-in for your RB2 slot this week. He’s a must-start in larger leagues, despite the lack of production as a receiver.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

As long as Harris is out, Murray is a decent option for a RB3 or RB2 spot in your lineup. His ceiling isn’t as high as other players out there might be, but he’s got a favorable matchup on tap and going to see a decent volume of work in Buffalo’s offense.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Latavius Murray

Depending on the situation with Roshon Johnson in Chicago, D’Onta Foreman makes a slightly better start this week than Murray, just because he could see a bigger workload there.