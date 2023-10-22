AC Milan vs. Juventus: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

AC Milan will play host to to Juventus in Serie A Matchday 9 action as Milan look to stay on top of the table with 21 points, while Juve will hope to narrow the gap as they sit in third place at 17 points. Both teams will be missing a couple of players due to suspension. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET from San Siro in Milan with all the action available to watch via livestream on Paramount+.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AC Milan v. Juventus

Date: Sunday, October 22

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds

AC Milan: +125

Draw: +220

Juventus: +215

Moneyline pick: AC Milan +125

AC Milan are coming off a wild win against Genoa in a match that saw a late-game winner from Christian Pulisic, striker Olivier Giroud stepping in between the pipes as goalkeeper, and suspensions to both Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan. Both players will be out for Sunday’s match at San Siro, but Juventus also has a pair of players carrying suspension into this match.

Paul Pogba hasn’t played since early September after failing a drug test that took place in August, which could potentially result in a suspension of two-to-four years. Nicolo Fagioli has been suspended in an illegal betting case, which could result in up to a one-year suspension although he and his lawyers are still in the process of negotiating a timeline.

Regardless, the two sides will clash on Sunday, and both are coming off wins as Juve secured a 2-0 victory over Torino in Matchday 8. Juventus are led by Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, who have four goals apiece. AC Milan are led by a pair of strikers who also have four goals each in Pulisic and Giroud.

AC Milan are the favorites at home and I tend to agree with the betting gods on this one. With all the controversy surrounding Juventus, combined with how well Milan have been playing especially at San Siro, I’m backing the home side to take all three points and widen the gap at the top of the table.