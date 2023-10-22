Opening odds for Raiders vs. Lions in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions will host the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football of Week 8. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, MI is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 30.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this primetime matchup while also highlighting the odds movement over time.

2023 NFL odds: Raiders vs. Lions Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Lions -7.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Lions -340, Raiders +270

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Lions -7.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Lions -345, Raiders +275

May 12

Point spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions -175, Raiders +150

The Raiders come into this matchup with a 3-4 record, following a disheartening 30-12 defeat on the road against the Chicago Bears last Sunday. Their season started on a positive note with a narrow 17-16 victory at the Denver Broncos in Week 1. However, their other road games haven’t been kind to them; they’ve gone 0-3 with a combined point deficit of 53 in those contests.

The Lions were on a roll, boasting a 5-1 record that positioned them as one of the top contenders in the NFC. However, their momentum was halted last week with a tough 38-6 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Now standing at 5-2, all eyes will be on how the Lions respond in their upcoming primetime home game.

Detroit seems poised for a rebound in this matchup. Throughout the season, the Lions have demonstrated their dominance against “lesser teams”, securing victories of 14+ points over the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the other side, the Raiders seem to be struggling, especially with their quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, contending with a back injury.

Given this, I’m leaning toward the Lions to cover the 7.5-point spread at home on Monday Night Football.

Pick: Lions -7.5