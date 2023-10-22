Opening odds for Bears vs. Chargers in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29 from SoFi Stadium. The Bears defeated the Raiders in Week 7, and the Chargers fell to the Chiefs on the road.

2023 NFL odds: Bears vs. Chargers Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Chargers -8.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Chargers -425, Bears +330

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Chargers -9.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chargers -485, Bears +370

May 12

Point spread: Chargers -5.5

Moneyline: Chargers -230, Bears +195

The Bears grabbed their second win of the season in a 30-12 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent led the Bears to the victory, passing for 162 yards and a score. D’Onta Foreman was the true superstar of the Chicago offense, rushing for 89 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears' defense grabbed two interceptions in the win. Justin Fields injured his hand in Week 6, and his status for Week 8 is unclear.

The Chargers fell 31-17 at the Kansas City Chiefs last week in a game that was closer than the score indicates. This was a one-score game throughout most of the second half until the Chiefs scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and then intercepted QB Justin Herbert to seal the victory.

There’s uncertainty surrounding the Bears with the potential absence of Fields. While they managed well without him in their previous game, facing the Chargers on the road presents a different challenge. Given these factors, I’m inclined to back the Los Angeles Chargers to secure a win at home and cover the spread.

Pick: Chargers -8.5