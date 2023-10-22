Opening odds for Ravens vs. Cardinals in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals meet in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Ravens are fresh off a commanding win against an NFC contender, while the Cardinals will look to move to .500 at home this season.

2023 NFL odds: Ravens vs. Cardinals Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Ravens -8

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -395, Cardinals +310

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Ravens -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -375, Cardinals +295

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Moneyline: Ravens -215, Cardinals +185

Baltimore is looking to carry over the momentum from their dominant 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 7. The Lions are considered to be among the NFC title contenders this season, but they had no answer for Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Jackson finished 21/27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while adding 36 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

The Ravens’ defense stifled the Lions’ offense, as Detroit finished with one touchdown all game while Jared Goff completed just 62.3 percent of his passes for 284 yards and one interception.

Arizona is coming off a tightly-contested battle with the Seattle Seahawks on the road, with the hope that the return home to State Farm Stadium can provide a jolt. After completing nearly 72 percent of his passes through the first four games, Joshua Dobbs’ completion percentage has dwindled to just 49.1 percent over the last two weeks. That inefficiency has had repercussions on Arizona’s scoring efficiency, as they’ve averaged just 15.0 PPG from Week 4 to Week 6.

Baltimore has proven to get it done on the road, as their 3-1 record versus the spread away from home matches Arizona’s 2-1 mark against the spread at home. Additionally, the Ravens’ +7.3 scoring margin on the road far outpaces the Cardinals’ -1.7 average scoring margin at home.

In a battle of potent offenses, the obvious answer is the Ravens, which means they should be equipped to win and over on Sunday.

Pick: Ravens