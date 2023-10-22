Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to face the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this AFC West matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook as well as how the spread and total have changed over time.

2023 NFL odds: Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -425, Broncos +330

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -455, Broncos +350

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Broncos +150

The Broncos got off to a rough start this season, losing each of their first three games. That included a historic 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Denver was able to bounce back with a 31-28 come-from-behind victory in Week 4 while adding another win to their tally in an upset of the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

The Kansas City Chiefs started their Super Bowl Champion defense on a rough note while losing in the first game of the NFL season at home to the Detroit Lions. However, the Chiefs rattled off six straight wins after that, most recently beating the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17 last Sunday. In all six of those wins, Kansas City has held its opponent to 20 or fewer points.

It’s worth noting that these two teams just played on October 12 for Thursday Night Football, and the Chiefs won 19-8 at home. The Broncos defense has looked much better over the last two weeks, and they did a fairly good job against Kansas City a few weeks ago. There’s a decent chance that Denver limits Patrick Mahomes and company while keeping this Week 8 matchup within the spread at home. That’s my initial lean heading into game week.

Pick: Broncos +8.5