Opening odds for Bengals vs. 49ers in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) will travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22.

Let’s dive into the opening odds.

2023 NFL odds: Bengals vs. 49ers Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: 49ers -6

Point total: 46

Moneyline: 49ers -238, Bengals +195

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -1

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Bengals -105

The last time the Bengals were on the field, they picked up a 17-13 in Week 6 win over the Seahawks in a game where Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns. Burrow, who has been hampered by a calf injury for most of the season, has thrown for 1,230 yards this season and should benefit from the rest that comes with a bye week. One thing to watch in their matchup against the Niners is if the Bengals will be able to get anything going on the ground, as Joe Mixon has only recorded 366 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Fresh off their first loss of the season, the Niners battled the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football,” meaning they are on a short week against a Bengals team coming off a bye. The Niners are also dealing with injuries to some of their best players — including Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.

The Niners should win — and cover — despite the injuries, but it’s no lock.

Pick: 49ers