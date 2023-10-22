Opening odds for Browns vs. Seahawks in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Lumen Field, and the game will air on Fox. The Browns are coming off a thrilling finish to give them back-to-back wins, while the Seahawks look to defend home field for the second-straight game.

2023 NFL odds: Browns vs. Seahawks Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Seahawks -2.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -135, Browns +114

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Seahawks -2

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -125, Browns +105

May 12

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Browns +100

The Browns are fresh off a barnburner against the Indianapolis Colts, having bested the Gardner Minshew-led team 39-38 in Week 7. Kareem Hunt’s late touchdown sealed the win for the Browns in what was arguably a comedy of errors type of game for both sides. Hunt found the end zone twice as he shouldered more of a load in light of Jerome Ford’s ankle injury, who finished with 11 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Deshaun Watson finished just 1/5 for five passing yards and an interception and exited the first half without returning to the same. After PJ Walker went 15/32 for 178 yards and an interception, the Browns expect Watson to be back as the starter for Week 8.

The Seahawks are coming off a battle with their NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. One name to keep an eye on in this matchup will be D.K. Metcalf, namely his designation status ahead of kickoff. Seattle ruled Metcalf out just ahead of Week 7, as he’s been playing through a rib injury since Week 2, and reportedly suffered a hip injury in Week 6.

Even if Watson is good to go for Week 8, it’s hard to trust the Browns to cover the spread on the road. While Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread so far, they’re a much stronger 3-1 at home versus 0-2 versus the spread on the road. Seattle boasts a +3.2 average scoring margin on the season, so while it may be close, they should be prepared to eke out a win by at least a field goal on Sunday.

Pick: Seahawks -2.5