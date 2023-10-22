Opening odds for Texans vs. Panthers in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft will face off as pros for the first time on Sunday when C.J. Stoud and the Houston Texans (3-3) travel to Carolina to take on Bryce Young and the Panthers (0-6) at 1 p.m. The Texans are coming off a 20-13 win over the Saints in Week 6, while the Panthers suffered a 42-21 loss to the Dolphins in Week 6.

2023 NFL odds: Texans vs. Panthers Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Texans -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Texans -148, Panthers +124

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Texans -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Texans -162, Panthers +136

May 12

Point spread: Panthers -3

Moneyline: Panthers -150, Texans +130

The Texans are still in the thick of the AFC South race, which is largely due to the play of Stroud, who’s thrown for 1,660 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. They haven’t gotten anything going on the ground (Dameon Pierce leads them with 46.8 yards per game), but Nico Collins (547 yards receiving) and Tank Dell (324 yards) are putting together breakout seasons.

And then there’s Young on the Panthers on the other side. Young’s thrown for 967 yards and six touchdowns this season (he missed a week and a half with an injury), but is still searching for his first NFL win. He’s found success throwing to Adam Thielen (509 yards on 49 receptions) but hasn’t really found a connection with anyone else. They also haven’t been able to find much on the ground either (Chuba Hubbard leads them with 242 yards rushing).

Stroud and the Texans just have more talent than Young and Co. While they’ll be on the road for this one, the Texans should be able to cover the three-point spread.

Pick: Texans