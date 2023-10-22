Opening odds for Saints vs. Colts in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

Intro

2023 NFL odds: Saints vs. Colts Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Colts -1.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Colts -120, Saints +100

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Saints -1.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -122, Colts +102

May 12

Point spread: Saints -1.5

Moneyline: Saints -120, Colts +100

The Saints are having a ton of issues. A big one is what is going on with quarterback Derek Carr whose cap hit climbs to $35.7 million next season. There is no getting out of this anymore and they need him to play better. The offensive line has also been awful. They have pieces at the wide receiver position and a good enough defense to win games. If things don’t improve by the end of the season, Dennis Allen could be fired at the end of the season.

It has been a fun year for the Colts so far. Unfortunately, Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. But he played really well when healthy. It’s known that the Colts are rebuilding, but they’re headed in the right direction. One more year with a strong top-10 draft pick and they could be contenders in the AFC South. Their defense is solid but must improve in the secondary. They have one of the best front-sevens in the NFL.

After what Minshew and Co. just put together against the Browns’ stellar defense, we’ll take the Colts to win by at least two points.

Pick: Colts