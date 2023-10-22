Opening odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots upset the Bills in Week 7, and the Dolphins play on Sunday night.

2023 NFL odds: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Dolphins -11.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Dolphins -550, Patriots +410

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Dolphins -12

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Dolphins -675, Patriots +490

May 12

Point spread: Dolphins -4

Moneyline: Dolphins -190, Patriots +160

The Patriots pulled off a massive upset in Week 7, beating the Buffalo Bills 29-25 as they avoided a late comeback attempt from Josh Allen and co. Mac Jones had a fantastic game, going 25-for-30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns. The run game didn’t see too much action, but Ezekiel Elliott scored on the ground, and the Pats’ defense was able to contain the Bills rushing attack and grab an interception from Allen.

The Dolphins offense has been the story of the NFL so far this season. They added even more talent this past week with the return of Jeff Wilson Jr. In their previous matchup, the Pats held the Fins to their lowest-scoring output of the season at just 24 points. Will New England be able to keep their defense going?

Despite the big upset win, the Patriots won’t keep the momentum going, however, they with a spread of 11.5, the Pats could keep it close and backdoor cover late. We’ll take the Pats to keep it semi-close.

Pick: Patriots