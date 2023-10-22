Opening odds for Falcons vs. Titans in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) will travel to take on the Tennessee Titans (2-4) in Week 8 on Sunday, October 29, at 1 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the opening odds for the tilt.

2023 NFL odds: Falcons vs. Titans Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Falcons -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Falcons -112, Titans -108

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Titans -1

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Titans -115, Falcons -105

May 12

Point spread: Titans -1

Moneyline: Titans -115, Falcons -105

The Falcons are coming off a last-second victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take sole possession of first place in the AFC South. The big story coming out of the game was the lack of use of first-round pick Bijan Robinson. It was puzzling to see Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson play ahead of Robinson, who was reportedly dealing with an illness. Hopefully, Robinson is able to make a bigger impact in Week 8.

The last time the Tennesse Titans were on the field, they suffered a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. They’ll look to right the ship against a Falcons team that’s 4-2. The Titans could be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who sat out the final quarter of the Titans’ Week 6 loss with a right high-ankle sprain -- the same ankle he had surgery on in December. If Tannehill can’t go, then the Titans will rely on either Malik Willis or rookie Will Levis. No matter what, we’ll likely see plenty of Derrick Henry no matter who is behind center.

With or without Robinson, the Falcons look like the superior team, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Tannehill. If Tannehill sits, the Falcons should be able to pull out the win. The under would be a great play, too.

Pick: Falcons