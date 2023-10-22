Opening odds for Vikings vs. Packers in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this NFC North rivalry while showing how the spread and total have moved over time.

2023 NFL odds: Vikings vs. Packers Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Packers -115, Vikings -105

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Packers -125, Vikings +105

May 12

Point spread: Vikings -1

Moneyline: Vikings -115, Packers -105

The Minnesota Vikings had a tough time to begin the season. Turnovers plagued them to a 2-4 record to begin the season, and each of their losses came by one score. However, the Vikings have won two of their last three games while heading into a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers in their home stadium.

The Packers started the year with a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears, but things have gone downhill from there. Green Bay lost four of their next five games, including a 19-17 loss at the Denver Broncos last Sunday. After getting shutout in the first half of that game, the Packers scored 17 points in the second half but still ended up dropping that contest.

Both teams have had their share of challenges this season, but in a rivalry game, past performances can often be set aside. I’m leaning toward the Vikings in this matchup, as they have the better offense of these two sides. If Minnesota can maintain any semblance of ball security, it should have the upper hand in this matchup.

Pick: Vikings +1