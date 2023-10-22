Opening odds for Eagles vs. Commanders in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29 from FedEx Field. The Eagles play Sunday night, and the Commanders fell to the Giants in Week 7.

2023 NFL odds: Eagles vs. Commanders Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Commanders +220, Eagles -270

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Eagles -270, Commanders +220

May 12

Point spread: Eagles -4

Moneyline: Eagles -195, Commanders +165

Despite recent struggles, the Eagles are still arguably the class of the NFC, especially with the 49ers and Lions also dropping recent games. The Eagles will need to improve their red-zone offense if they want to emerge from the NFC. Adding Julio Jones might just help. They should have a get-right game against the Commanders, too.

The Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 14-7, in Week 7. They had a shot to score and tie it up or pull ahead with an extra point or two-point conversion, but couldn’t quite find the end zone as the fourth quarter came to an end. Quarterback Sam Howell passed for 249 yards and an interception. and running back Brian Robinson scored the sole touchdown of the game for the Commanders. This moves Washington to 3-4 for the season.

While the Eagles will be on the road, they are better than their NFC East rivals by more than a touchdown. Take the Eagles to cover.

Pick: Eagles