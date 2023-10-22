Opening odds for Jets vs. Giants in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The two teams in the Big Apple go head-to-head as the New York Jets face the New York Giants in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Giants are coming off just their second win of the season, while the Jets enter well-rested following their bye week.

Sunday, October 22

Point total: TBD

It has been a disappointing season for Jets fans. Coming into the season, everybody thinks they had a chance at competing for a Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers goes down with an injury on the first series of their opening matchup. They have improved and are competing with a lot of teams. But with how good this defense has been, Rodgers would definitely have this team as one of the better teams in the AFC. They have a glaring issue with their offensive line and pass protection. With Robert Saleh as the head coach, this team will always be strong defensively. It is just important they can be at least mediocre offensively.

The Giants (2-5) are fresh off a significant 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 7, in what was their first victory since back in Week 2. The Giants defense stifled the Commanders’ offense, with Washington mustering just one scoring drive all game thanks to a Brian Robinson Jr. four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Dexter Lawrence led the way as New York’s defense totaled six sacks, including a last-minute stand to help snap a four-game skid by the Giants.

The Jets are 4-2 against the spread this season, while the Giants are just 2-5 through the year. The Giants’ win last week was admirable, but it’s hard to pick against a well-rested Jets team whose defense should prove influential in the final score of this game. The Giants’ meager -30.5 scoring margin at home should be enough to take the Jets to win and cover as the favorite.

Pick: Jets -3