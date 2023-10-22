Opening odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills kickstart Week 8 with a Thursday Night Football matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium, and the game will air on Prime Video. Both teams are looking to rebound after suffering disheartening losses in Week 7.

2023 NFL odds: Buccaneers vs. Bills Week 8

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Bills -7

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bills -310, Bucs +250

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Bills -8

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -440, Bucs +340

May 12

Point spread: Bills -10

Moneyline: Bills -460, Bucs +370

The Buccaneers (3-3) are coming off a closely contested 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which dropped Tampa Bay to 1-3 at home this season. Despite a subpar performance from Desmond Ridder in which he lost three fumbles in the red zone, the Falcons overcame his mistakes to set up Younghoe Koo for the 51-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Baker Mayfield finished 27/42 for 275 yards with one interception and one touchdown, thrown to Mike Evans.

The Bills (4-3) were at the expense of one of the surprise upsets in Week 7, falling to the New England Patriots 29-25 on the road. Mac Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds remaining to give the Patriots just their second win of the season. After winning three of its first four games, Buffalo has now lost two of its last three as it remains behind the first-place Miami Dolphins in the AFC East standings.

Oddly enough, both teams are subpar against the spread, with Tampa Bay sporting a 3-3 record and Buffalo boasting a mark of 3-4. At home, the Bills outscore their opponents by a margin of +20.3, while the Buccaneers boast a +10 scoring margin when on the road.

Thursday night games tend to be sluggish, but Buffalo has the talent advantage here and should be equipped to cover after suffering a nasty upset loss in Week 7.

Pick: Bills