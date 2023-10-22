Who is projected to advance to the NASCAR Championsip race following 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami

NASCAR wrapped up its weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway and we are one step closer to determining the season champion. Christopher Bell won the 4Ever 400 and with the victory guaranteed a spot in the Cup Series Championship on November 5th. He beat Ryan Blaney by 1.651 seconds to take home the checkered flag.

Kyle Larson won the first stage of the race, while Blaney won the second stage.

Who is projected to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race after the 4Ever 400?

Larson and Bell have guaranteed advancement with victories in the past two races. William Byron and Ryan Blaney are currently third and fourth in the points standings. That leaves Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chris Buescher on the outside looking in heading into next week’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Reddick is currently ten points back of fourth, Truex, Jr. and Hamlin are each 17 points back, and Buescher is 43 points back. If any of the six drivers other than Larson or Bell win next week’s race, they’ll clinch the third of four Championship berths.