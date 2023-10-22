How to watch NASCAR’s 4Ever 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series continues the penultimate round of its playoffs with the 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET and Martin Truex, Jr. and Bubba Wallace will lead the field off the starting line.

The race will air on NBC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

This is the second of three races in the round of 8 of the playoffs. Kyle Larson advanced to the November 5th Championship race with his win last week in Las Vegas. William Byron, Martin Truex, Jr., and Denny Hamlin are currently projected to join him based on points. Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher are on the outside looking in, but would clinch advancement with a win on Sunday.

Larson is the defending champ of this race and enters Sunday as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +240 odds. Blaney follows at +550, Truex, Jr. is +650, Reddick is +700, and Byron rounds out the top five in odds at +900.

2023 4Ever 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, October 22

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP