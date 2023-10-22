 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s 4Ever 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the 4Ever 400 Cup Series race and when at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 21, 2023 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series continues the penultimate round of its playoffs with the 4Ever 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET and Martin Truex, Jr. and Bubba Wallace will lead the field off the starting line.

The race will air on NBC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

This is the second of three races in the round of 8 of the playoffs. Kyle Larson advanced to the November 5th Championship race with his win last week in Las Vegas. William Byron, Martin Truex, Jr., and Denny Hamlin are currently projected to join him based on points. Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher are on the outside looking in, but would clinch advancement with a win on Sunday.

Larson is the defending champ of this race and enters Sunday as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +240 odds. Blaney follows at +550, Truex, Jr. is +650, Reddick is +700, and Byron rounds out the top five in odds at +900.

2023 4Ever 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, October 22
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 4Ever 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Martin Truex Jr 19
2 Bubba Wallace 23
3 Tyler Reddick 45
4 Brad Keselowski 6
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Austin Dillon 3
7 William Byron 24
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 Ty Gibbs 54
10 Ryan Blaney 12
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Alex Bowman 48
13 Christopher Bell 20
14 Daniel Suarez 99
15 Michael McDowell 34
16 Chase Elliott 9
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Kyle Busch 8
19 Erik Jones 43
20 Corey LaJoie 7
21 Chase Briscoe 14
22 Kevin Harvick 4
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
24 John H. Nemechek 42
25 A.J. Allmendinger 16
26 Austin Cindric 2
27 Justin Haley 31
28 Harrison Burton 21
29 Ryan Preece 41
30 Aric Almirola 10
31 J.J. Yeley 15
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Ryan Newman 51
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Joey Logano 22

