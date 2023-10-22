Opening odds for Week 8 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head north to start things off as they face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders will have another shot at the Philadelphia Eagles after losing in overtime earlier this season. The Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North matchup, and the New York Jets take on the New York Giants for a hometown rivalry. The Cincinnati Bengals play the San Francisco 49ers, and Sunday will close out with a Chicago Bears-Los Angeles Chargers matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 8 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 8/ odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Buccaneers vs. Bills

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Bills -7

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bils -310, Bucs +250

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Bills -8

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -440, Bucs +340

May 12

Point spread: Bills -10

Moneyline: Bills -460, Bucs +370

Jaguars vs. Steelers

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Jaguars -1.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -130, Steelers +110

May 12

Point spread: Steelers -1

Moneyline: Steelers -115, Jaguars -105

Saints vs. Colts

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Colts -1.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Colts -120, Saints +100

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Saints -1.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -122, Colts +102

May 12

Point spread: Saints -1.5

Moneyline: Saints -120, Colts +100

Vikings vs. Packers

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Packers -125, Vikings +105

May 12

Point spread: Vikings -1

Moneyline: Vikings -115, Packers -105

Falcons vs. Titans

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Falcons -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Falcons -112, Titans -108

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Titans -1

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Titans -115, Falcons -105

May 12

Point spread: Titans -1

Moneyline: Titans -115, Falcons -105

Jets vs. Giants

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Jets -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Jets -162, Giants +136

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Jets -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Jets -162, Giants +136

May 12

Point spread: Jets -1.5

Moneyline: Jets -120, Giants +100

Rams vs. Cowboys

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Cowboys -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -225, Rams +185

May 12

Point spread: Cowboys -8

Moneyline: Cowboys -245, Rams +205

Texans vs. Panthers

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Texans -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Texans -148, Panthers +124

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Texans -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Texans -162, Panthers +136

May 12

Point spread: Panthers -3

Moneyline: Panthers -150, Texans +130

Eagles vs. Commanders

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Eagles -270, Commanders +220

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Eagles -270, Commanders +220

May 12

Point spread: Eagles -4

Moneyline: Eagles -195, Commanders +165

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Dolphins -11.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Dolphins -550, Patriots +410

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Dolphins -12

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Dolphins -675, Patriots +490

May 12

Point spread: Dolphins -4

Moneyline: Dolphins -190, Patriots +160

Browns vs. Seahawks

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Seahawks -2

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -125, Browns +105

May 12

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Browns +100

Ravens vs. Cardinals

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Ravens -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -375, Cardinals +295

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Moneyline: Ravens -215, Cardinals +185

Bengals vs. 49ers

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: 49ers -6

Point total: 46

Moneyline: 49ers -238, Bengals +195

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: 49ers -6

Point total: 46

Moneyline: 49ers -238, Bengals +195

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -1

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Bengals -105

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -455, Broncos +350

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Broncos +150

Bears vs. Chargers

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Chargers -9.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chargers -485, Bears +370

May 12

Point spread: Chargers -5.5

Moneyline: Chargers -230, Bears +195

Raiders vs. Lions

Sunday, October 22

Point spread: Lions -7.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Lions -340, Raiders +270

Wednesday, October 18

Point spread: Lions -7.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Lions -345, Raiders +275

May 12

Point spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions -175, Raiders +150