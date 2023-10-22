Opening odds for Week 8 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head north to start things off as they face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.
On Sunday, the Washington Commanders will have another shot at the Philadelphia Eagles after losing in overtime earlier this season. The Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North matchup, and the New York Jets take on the New York Giants for a hometown rivalry. The Cincinnati Bengals play the San Francisco 49ers, and Sunday will close out with a Chicago Bears-Los Angeles Chargers matchup.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 8 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 8/ odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Buccaneers vs. Bills
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: Bills -7
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bils -310, Bucs +250
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Bills -8
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Bills -440, Bucs +340
May 12
Point spread: Bills -10
Moneyline: Bills -460, Bucs +370
Jaguars vs. Steelers
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Jaguars -1.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -130, Steelers +110
May 12
Point spread: Steelers -1
Moneyline: Steelers -115, Jaguars -105
Saints vs. Colts
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: Colts -1.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Colts -120, Saints +100
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Saints -1.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Saints -122, Colts +102
May 12
Point spread: Saints -1.5
Moneyline: Saints -120, Colts +100
Vikings vs. Packers
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Packers -1.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Packers -125, Vikings +105
May 12
Point spread: Vikings -1
Moneyline: Vikings -115, Packers -105
Falcons vs. Titans
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: Falcons -1
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Falcons -112, Titans -108
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Titans -1
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Titans -115, Falcons -105
May 12
Point spread: Titans -1
Moneyline: Titans -115, Falcons -105
Jets vs. Giants
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: Jets -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Jets -162, Giants +136
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Jets -3
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Jets -162, Giants +136
May 12
Point spread: Jets -1.5
Moneyline: Jets -120, Giants +100
Rams vs. Cowboys
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Cowboys -5.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -225, Rams +185
May 12
Point spread: Cowboys -8
Moneyline: Cowboys -245, Rams +205
Texans vs. Panthers
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: Texans -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Texans -148, Panthers +124
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Texans -3
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Texans -162, Panthers +136
May 12
Point spread: Panthers -3
Moneyline: Panthers -150, Texans +130
Eagles vs. Commanders
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Eagles -270, Commanders +220
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Eagles -6
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Eagles -270, Commanders +220
May 12
Point spread: Eagles -4
Moneyline: Eagles -195, Commanders +165
Patriots vs. Dolphins
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: Dolphins -11.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Dolphins -550, Patriots +410
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Dolphins -12
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Dolphins -675, Patriots +490
May 12
Point spread: Dolphins -4
Moneyline: Dolphins -190, Patriots +160
Browns vs. Seahawks
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Seahawks -2
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -125, Browns +105
May 12
Point spread: Seahawks -1.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Browns +100
Ravens vs. Cardinals
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Ravens -7.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Ravens -375, Cardinals +295
May 12
Point spread: Ravens -5.5
Moneyline: Ravens -215, Cardinals +185
Bengals vs. 49ers
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: 49ers -6
Point total: 46
Moneyline: 49ers -238, Bengals +195
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: 49ers -6
Point total: 46
Moneyline: 49ers -238, Bengals +195
May 12
Point spread: 49ers -1
Moneyline: 49ers -115, Bengals -105
Chiefs vs. Broncos
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Chiefs -8.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -455, Broncos +350
May 12
Point spread: Chiefs -3.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Broncos +150
Bears vs. Chargers
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Chargers -9.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Chargers -485, Bears +370
May 12
Point spread: Chargers -5.5
Moneyline: Chargers -230, Bears +195
Raiders vs. Lions
Sunday, October 22
Point spread: Lions -7.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Lions -340, Raiders +270
Wednesday, October 18
Point spread: Lions -7.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Lions -345, Raiders +275
May 12
Point spread: Lions -3.5
Moneyline: Lions -175, Raiders +150