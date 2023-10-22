 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 TV info: US Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in US via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the pitlane during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The 2023 F1 season already has a championship driver and team, but there is plenty to race for with five events remaining. The field is racing the United States Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas.

The race gets underway at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. A live stream will be available on ABC Live, and if you can’t access that, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris will lead the drivers off the starting line, with season champ Max Verstappen starting sixth on the grid. Verstappen can match his single-season wins record if he claims the checkered flag on Sunday. With four races remaining after the United States Grand Prix, he has a strong chance of breaking his record.

Verstappen is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook after winning Saturday’s sprint race. He is -330 to claim his 15th victory of the season. Norris and Lewis Hamilton are a distant second at +650, followed by Leclerc at +1200. It’s an even bigger drop from there to Sergio Perez and George Russell at +4000. Verstappen is the defending champ in Austin.

2023 United States Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver No.
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Lando Norris 4
3 Lewis Hamilton 44
4 Carlos Sainz 55
5 George Russell 63
6 Max Verstappen 1
7 Pierre Gasly 10
8 Esteban Ocon 31
9 Sergio Perez 11
10 Oscar Piastri 81
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Valtteri Bottas 77
14 Kevin Magnussen 20
15 Daniel Ricciardo 3
16 Nico Hulkenberg 27
17 Fernando Alonso 14
18 Alexander Albon 23
19 Lance Stroll 18
20 Logan Sargeant 2

