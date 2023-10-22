F1 TV info: US Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

The 2023 F1 season already has a championship driver and team, but there is plenty to race for with five events remaining. The field is racing the United States Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas.

The race gets underway at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. A live stream will be available on ABC Live, and if you can’t access that, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris will lead the drivers off the starting line, with season champ Max Verstappen starting sixth on the grid. Verstappen can match his single-season wins record if he claims the checkered flag on Sunday. With four races remaining after the United States Grand Prix, he has a strong chance of breaking his record.

Verstappen is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook after winning Saturday’s sprint race. He is -330 to claim his 15th victory of the season. Norris and Lewis Hamilton are a distant second at +650, followed by Leclerc at +1200. It’s an even bigger drop from there to Sergio Perez and George Russell at +4000. Verstappen is the defending champ in Austin.