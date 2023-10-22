Jahmyr Gibbs off to slow start Week 7 vs. Ravens

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 of the NFL season. The Lions are without starting running back David Montgomery, and early on, it is evident how much he means to the offense. Despite having a lot of hype coming out of college, backup running back Jahmyr Gibbs hasn’t been able to get the offense going this week.

Detroit is still searching for its first first down through the team’s first three drives. Gibbs has only two carries for seven yards but leads the team’s backfield. With no Montgomery, Craig Reynolds is elevated to the backup role behind Gibbs. Head coach Dan Campbell said that they are banged up and would have to lean on Gibbs to have a chance this week. So far, that has resulted in two carries and a two-yard reception.

Unfortunately, the run game could be abandoned soon because of how the Lions are playing. While they have been struggling, Baltimore has been thriving and is out to an early 28-0 lead.

More to come.