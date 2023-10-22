 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bijan Robinson gets zero touches in first half of Week 7 matchup vs. Buccaneers

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is suspiciously absent early in Week 7 against the Buccaneers. We take a look at what’s up with the rookie.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Apparently Bijan Robinson isn’t feeling great today and that’s why he’s not playing that much.

Halftime update: Bijan Robinson had zero carries and zero targets in the first half of today’s game against the Bucs. He logged a handful of snaps towards the end of the half, but was either lined up as a receiver or used as a blocker.

Still perplexing usage of the top 10 running back and we’ll see if that changes in the second half.

The second quarter of the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 7 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is about to begin and running back Bijan Robinson has been notably absent from the action so far. The rookie tailback has logged a single carry or catch as of this writing and that has left many wondering where he is.

Robinson was not listed on the injury report this week and there were no pregame indicators that he wouldn’t be able to play. So far, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson have gotten the touches out of the backfield with quarterback Desmond Ridder punching in a two-yard touchdown run. It’s baffling to see the dynamic rookie not being used and perhaps it’s a matter of head coach Arthur Smith wanting to use different personnel and matchups when going up against a tough Bucs front seven. It’s still a head scratcher to see a player of B-Rob’s caliber not being used.

We’ll update as the game goes on.

