Bijan Robinson gets zero touches in first half of Week 7 matchup vs. Buccaneers

Update: Apparently Bijan Robinson isn’t feeling great today and that’s why he’s not playing that much.

Arthur Smith via the broadcast: Bijan Robinson "just not feeling all that great."



Don't expect him to play much more. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 22, 2023

Halftime update: Bijan Robinson had zero carries and zero targets in the first half of today’s game against the Bucs. He logged a handful of snaps towards the end of the half, but was either lined up as a receiver or used as a blocker.

Still perplexing usage of the top 10 running back and we’ll see if that changes in the second half.

The second quarter of the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 7 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is about to begin and running back Bijan Robinson has been notably absent from the action so far. The rookie tailback has logged a single carry or catch as of this writing and that has left many wondering where he is.

Bijan Robinson in the 1st quarter:



1 snap

0 touches



He didn't enter the game until the 2:18 mark. — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) October 22, 2023

With 11:51 to play in the 2nd quarter, Bijan Robinson has zero touches on 2 snaps (11%). — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 22, 2023

It's unclear why Bijan Robinson has not received much work -- yet to have a carry or target -- although I asked a bunch about his usage this week and Arthur Smith said they have "to be careful."



So is what maybe careful looks like. Three snaps, by my count, so far. 11:51 2Q — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 22, 2023

Robinson was not listed on the injury report this week and there were no pregame indicators that he wouldn’t be able to play. So far, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson have gotten the touches out of the backfield with quarterback Desmond Ridder punching in a two-yard touchdown run. It’s baffling to see the dynamic rookie not being used and perhaps it’s a matter of head coach Arthur Smith wanting to use different personnel and matchups when going up against a tough Bucs front seven. It’s still a head scratcher to see a player of B-Rob’s caliber not being used.

We’ll update as the game goes on.