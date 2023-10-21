Phillies exorcise Chase Field demons with decisive win in NLCS Game 5

Over the past two days, Chase Field had become a house of horrors for the Philadelphia Phillies. That homer-happy offense? Just one long ball across Games 3 and 4. The once-dominant bullpen? Two late-inning leads turned into two dramatic comeback wins for the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was as though leaving Citizens Bank Park had sapped them of their postseason magic, and the result was a team that hardly resembled the one we’d just watched rampage through the first two rounds of the NL playoffs.

In a pivotal Game 5 on Saturday night, though, Philly finally found a way to look right at home. No more small ball, no more losing the strike zone for innings at a time. This was the Phillies playing playoff Phillies baseball: seven dominant innings from Zack Wheeler, three homers and a convincing 6-1 win that has them heading back east once again in control of this NLCS.

Maybe finding the old formula was as simple as turning the rotation over. Wheeler has been scorching all postseason long, and he added another gem to his growing playoff resume here, allowing just six hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings of work. With a depleted bullpen, Philly needed its ace to carry them the majority of the way, and Wheeler did just that — the righty was in control from the opening pitch, once again using his blistering high fastball to set up breaking balls down and out of the zone. Even after seeing him once before in this series, the D-backs had no answer: Arizona put runners on the corners in the bottom of the first, but they wouldn’t manage another runner in scoring position until the sixth.

For a guy who’s only made the playoffs twice in his entire career, Wheeler is putting together one of the most impressive October resumes of his generation. Over 10 starts between 2022 and 2023, he has a 2.48 ERA — and a ridiculous 0.73 WHIP that ranks as the lowest in any 10-start span in postseason history.

As in Game 1, the D-backs had no chance against one of Philly’s aces. And as in Game 1, their offense made sure to get him early run support, once again jumping on Zac Gallen in the top of the first. Kyle Schwarber didn’t go yard on the first pitch this time, but he did lead off the game with a single, eventually coming around to score on an RBI knock from Bryson Stott (who entered Game 5 with a .608 OPS this October).

Stott would help manufacture another run later in the frame, taking off for second before stopping halfway — and allowing Bryce Harper to scamper home from third.

Bryce Harper stealing home in the 1st inning with Franzke on the call pic.twitter.com/jN1uDzuSQO — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 22, 2023

To Gallen’s credit, the righty didn’t let things snowball the way he did in Philly a few days ago, retiring 11 in a row over the middle innings to take us to the top of the sixth still at 2-0. But just like it did in Game 1, the dam officially broke — and it was Schwarber and Harper once again doing the honors.

The Phillies had yet to solve the more spacious environment of Chase Field over the first two games. One solution to that problem? Have Schwarber hit a ball into low orbit:

Schwarber’s fifth homer of the Championship Series was his most prodigious, an estimated 461 feet and 114 mph off the bat. Then Harper came up two batters later and nearly did him one better:

Wheeler cruising on the mound and the heart of the order launching nukes? These were the Red October Phillies we saw at Citizens Bank Park a few days ago, and it’s encouraging for their title hopes that they were able to find themselves amid adversity on the road. Alek Thomas finally broke up Wheeler’s shutout with a solo homer in the seventh, but by then the outcome felt more or less assured — even given Philly’s bullpen dramatics over the last couple of nights. By the time J.T. Realmuto added a two-run homer for good measure, you could practically hear Phillies fans revving up for what figures to be an even more raucous atmosphere in Game 6.

By now we should know better than to count these D-backs out of any situation. They still have Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt lined up for Game 6 and a potential Game 7, and they’ve been doing what no one thought they could for weeks now. But it’s hard to forget just how hopeless they looked in Games 1 and 2 in Philly, and how little offense their lineup mustered against Aaron Nola — set to take the mound with a chance to send his team on to the World Series for the second straight year. At this point, we’ll believe that the Phils are vulnerable at home when we actually see it, especially if they can now make any ballpark feel like the Bank at a moment’s notice.