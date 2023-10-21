Duke QB Riley Leonard exits game vs. Florida State with ankle injury

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard has exited tonight’s game against the Florida State Seminoles with an ankle injury. He took a hit where he had his helmet ripped off in the middle of the third quarter and came up limping. Leonard initially injured his ankle against Notre Dame at the beginning of the month and missed last week’s victory over NC State. Backup Henry Belin IV has stepped in to replace him.

Riley Leonard is down… again… pic.twitter.com/sQq7lY1FOX — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 22, 2023

There was a question of whether Leonard would play heading into the contest and he’s put Duke in a position to spring the upset on the current ACC frontrunner. The Blue Devils were driving with a 20-17 lead prior to his exit and they have held firm control for most of the game. Leonard himself has gone 7-16 for 69 yards and an interception for the night.

We’ll keep you updated on Leonard’s status as more information comes out.