Texas QB Quinn Ewers exits game vs. Houston with arm injury

Update: Quinn Ewers appears to be done for the day as he’s on the sideline with a sling on his arm.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has exited today’s game against the Houston Cougars with an apparent chest injury. He was evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. Backup Maalik Murphy has entered the game in his place.

Quinn Ewers enters the tunnel as Maalik Murphy enters the game as QB pic.twitter.com/5No28zvhv3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Ewers’ injury comes at a critical juncture for UT as it finds itself in a dogfight with UH midway through the fourth quarter. Ewers and the Horns jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and were seemingly on their way to a blowout victory. However, the Cougars stormed back quickly and an early third quarter touchdown evened things up in this contest. Ewers had a pretty nice statline prior to his exit, going 23-29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll keep you updated on Ewers’ status and if he’s able to return to the action in today’s ballgame.