2023 CFP implications of No. 11 Alabama defeating No. 17 Tennessee

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide struggled early in their rivalry matchup against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers, but eventually found their footing at home in a massive victory for their SEC West, SEC and College Football Playoff hopes. Alabama has not looked as dominant as it has in years past under Nick Saban, but this team is still alive when it comes to college football’s greatest prize.

The Crimson Tide don’t have a conference loss yet, so if they win out they’ll be in Atlanta for the SEC title game. That contest would likely be against No. 1 Georgia, and the SEC champion is not going to be left out of the playoff. Even though there has been a lot of noise around Saban’s commitment to the gig and Alabama not looking sharp, everything is still in front of the Crimson Tide.

For the Volunteers, this is the end of the playoff path. A second SEC loss is basically the death knell unless Georgia somehow slips up in a big way. Tennessee would not only have to win out but also hope for certain win-loss combinations which would but the Vols in some sort of tiebreaker. We’ll avoid going down that path, since Georgia doesn’t have a loss yet and would need two to even begin this conversation.