Oklahoma holds on against UCF to remain undefeated. What does it mean for CFP, Big 12 title?

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners escaped the UCF Knights on Saturday, overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit to win 31-29. The Sooners stopped a two-point conversion attempt from UCF that would have tied up the game and sent them to overtime. Oklahoma remains the only undefeated team in the Big 12.

The Sooners have yet to face Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, BYU, and TCU before the postseason begins. None of these teams are currently ranked, but none will be a walk in the park, either. Let’s take a look at where Oklahoma’s chances stand for the College Football Playoff and the Big 12 title game.

College Football Playoff

Oklahoma is outranked by both Michigan and Ohio State, at least one of whom will have one loss by the end of the season, which bumps them to the top five. They will likely be competing with Georgia from the SEC, Washington from the Pac-12, and Florida State from the ACC when the time comes, but OU’s big win over Texas is a major plus in their case for a CFP bid.

However, this UCF game needs to be a wake-up call if the Sooners want to be one of the top four teams in the country as they finish the season. Their schedule doesn’t have any standout competition, but UCF has yet to win a Big 12 game and danced all over OU for several quarters. They will need to be hyper-focused each week to avoid the upset bids that will certainly be coming their way.

If they can reach the Big 12 title game, they should be in, but if they face a one-loss Texas in the title game and lose to the Longhorns, their championship hopes will be out the window.

Big XII Championship Game

The Sooners’ path to the championship feels almost guaranteed at this point after back-to-back wins over Texas and Iowa State, who sit at second and third in conference standings. A one-loss Oklahoma would beat out several other one-loss teams with the head-to-head determination. Had they lost today, things would look very different — it would likely be do-or-die from here on out to make the Big 12 title game, as they’d be competing with five other one-conference-loss teams.

Oklahoma takes on Kansas in Week 9.