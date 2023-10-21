2023 CFP implications of No. 3 Ohio State defeating No. 7 Penn State

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes struggled for a bit against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, but eventually took down their Big Ten division rivals for a seventh straight game to maintain their perfect record. Here’s a look at how the Buckeyes defeating the Nittany Lions impacts the College Football Playoff picture.

For Ohio State, this is a big result as the schedule starts to soften up a bit. The Buckeyes have Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota before the money showdown against Michigan. Ohio State needs to go into that game undefeated to keep its CFP hopes alive even if it loses to the Wolverines. It’ll be about racking up some style points the rest of the way and then hoping other contenders drop games to raise the margin for error.

For Penn State, this basically means the Michigan game is a must-win contest. The Nittany Lions have to hope not only that they beat the Wolverines, but then the Wolverines go on to defeat the Buckeyes to create a three-way tie in the division. It’s a disappointing result for James Franklin but there’s still something to play for this year in Happy Valley.