What channel is Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5 on and when does it start

The Diamondbacks host the Phillies in Game 5 of this NLCS in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chris Landers

Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game One of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

What a difference a couple of days make. The Arizona Diamondbacks looked down and out over Games 1 and 2 in Philadelphia, but a couple of rollicking comeback wins at Chase Field — and a couple of meltdowns from the Phillies bullpen — have improbably evened up this NLCS. Now these teams meet again for what has become a pivotal Game 5, with a pair of aces taking the mound: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will go for Philly, while Arizona hopes Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) can improve on his nightmarish start in Game 1. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Philly enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +110. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5 TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 21
Game time: 8:07 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

