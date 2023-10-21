What channel is Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5 on and when does it start

What a difference a couple of days make. The Arizona Diamondbacks looked down and out over Games 1 and 2 in Philadelphia, but a couple of rollicking comeback wins at Chase Field — and a couple of meltdowns from the Phillies bullpen — have improbably evened up this NLCS. Now these teams meet again for what has become a pivotal Game 5, with a pair of aces taking the mound: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will go for Philly, while Arizona hopes Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) can improve on his nightmarish start in Game 1. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Philly enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +110. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5 TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Game time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.