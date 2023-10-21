 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 5 via live stream on TBS

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s TBS MLB broadcast featuring the Phillies and Diamondbacks.

By Chris Landers

Geraldo Perdomo and Alek Thomas of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate the victory against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

What a difference a couple of days make. The Arizona Diamondbacks looked down and out over Games 1 and 2 in Philadelphia, but a couple of rollicking comeback wins at Chase Field — and a couple of meltdowns from the Phillies bullpen — have improbably evened up this NLCS. Now these teams meet again for what has become a pivotal Game 5, with a pair of aces taking the mound: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will go for Philly, while Arizona hopes Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) can improve on his nightmarish start in Game 1. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Philly got dragged into the small-ball muck again in Game 4, but this time, they were ready for it: The Phillies scored runs in the fourth and fifth then added two more in the sixth, taking a 5-2 lead with just nine outs standing between them and a commanding 3-1 hold on this series. And then, just like they did in Game 3, things fell apart. Craig Kimbrel melted down again, allowing three runs in the eighth to turn a seemingly sure win into a 6-5 loss. Philly’s offense simply hasn’t been the same away from Citizens Bank Park, and with a depleted ‘pen, they’ll need Wheeler to bring his A-game if they want to avoid heading home with their backs against the wall.

Against all odds: Snakes alive. Arizona seemed to have finally run out of magic in this NLCS, but Brandon Pfaadt and a heroic bullpen effort in Game 4 managed to keep Philly’s bats at bay and allow the D-backs to do what they’ve done so well all October long — find a way to win. Gallen got hit early and often at Citizens Bank Park, but this Phillies lineup seems a lot different now, and Gallen is much more comfortable at Chase Field.

Philly enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +110. The run total is set at 8.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5 live stream

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Zac Gallen
First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app
Moneyline odds: Phillies -130, Diamondbacks +110

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

