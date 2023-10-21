How to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 5 via live stream on TBS

What a difference a couple of days make. The Arizona Diamondbacks looked down and out over Games 1 and 2 in Philadelphia, but a couple of rollicking comeback wins at Chase Field — and a couple of meltdowns from the Phillies bullpen — have improbably evened up this NLCS. Now these teams meet again for what has become a pivotal Game 5, with a pair of aces taking the mound: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will go for Philly, while Arizona hopes Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) can improve on his nightmarish start in Game 1. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Philly got dragged into the small-ball muck again in Game 4, but this time, they were ready for it: The Phillies scored runs in the fourth and fifth then added two more in the sixth, taking a 5-2 lead with just nine outs standing between them and a commanding 3-1 hold on this series. And then, just like they did in Game 3, things fell apart. Craig Kimbrel melted down again, allowing three runs in the eighth to turn a seemingly sure win into a 6-5 loss. Philly’s offense simply hasn’t been the same away from Citizens Bank Park, and with a depleted ‘pen, they’ll need Wheeler to bring his A-game if they want to avoid heading home with their backs against the wall.

Against all odds: Snakes alive. Arizona seemed to have finally run out of magic in this NLCS, but Brandon Pfaadt and a heroic bullpen effort in Game 4 managed to keep Philly’s bats at bay and allow the D-backs to do what they’ve done so well all October long — find a way to win. Gallen got hit early and often at Citizens Bank Park, but this Phillies lineup seems a lot different now, and Gallen is much more comfortable at Chase Field.

Philly enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +110. The run total is set at 8.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5 live stream

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Zac Gallen

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -130, Diamondbacks +110

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.