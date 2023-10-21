How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Bradford City

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Saturday against Bradford City. Wrexham are coming off a 3-2 win over Salford City in their last match.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Bradford City

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

It has been an unbeaten run for Wrexham lately, with the club taking points in the last five matches across all competitions. Since losing 5-0 to Stockport, Wrexham have followed up a few draws with three straight victories. Wrexham sit fifth in the EFL League Two table, but are tied for third on points with Mansfield Town. Bradford City sit 11th in the table but have won their last three matches across all competitions. We’ll see which team’s winning run comes to an end Saturday.