How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Bradford City

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC in Saturday’s match against Bradford City.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers - Sky Bet League Two
Elliot Lee of Wrexham AFC celebrates scoring their side’s second goal with team-mates during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Doncaster Rovers at Racecourse Ground on September 9, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Saturday against Bradford City. Wrexham are coming off a 3-2 win over Salford City in their last match.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Bradford City

Date: Saturday, October 21
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

It has been an unbeaten run for Wrexham lately, with the club taking points in the last five matches across all competitions. Since losing 5-0 to Stockport, Wrexham have followed up a few draws with three straight victories. Wrexham sit fifth in the EFL League Two table, but are tied for third on points with Mansfield Town. Bradford City sit 11th in the table but have won their last three matches across all competitions. We’ll see which team’s winning run comes to an end Saturday.

