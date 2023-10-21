Clemson vs. Miami picks, best bets for Week 8 matchup

We have a Saturday night showdown in the ACC this evening as the Clemson Tigers head down to Hard Rock Stadium to meet the Miami Hurricanes. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and air on ACC Network.

Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC) has secured back-to-back wins heading into tonight’s showdown and is coming off a 17-12 victory over Wake Forest last Saturday. This was an ugly affair offensively as both teams struggled to consistently put scoring drives together. Tigers running back Will Shipley had 97 rushing yards and his touchdown late in the fourth quarter gave Clemson the cushion it needed to put down the Demon Deacons.

Miami (4-2, 0-2 ACC) has dropped its first two games off ACC action, following up its blunder against Georgia Tech two weeks ago with a 41-31 loss to North Carolina last Saturday. The Hurricanes took a 17-14 lead into halftime before UNC quarterback Drake Maye fired off three touchdown passes in the third quarter to put the Tar Heels up. UM had to then play catch up in the fourth quarter and could not get back to within a score. QB Tyler Van Dyke threw for 391 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in the loss.

SP+ Rankings

Clemson: 13 overall, 28 offense, 9 defense

Miami: 16 overall, 23 offense, 19 defense

Injury update

Clemson

WR Antonio Williams - Questionable (Ankle)

CB Nate Wiggins - Questionable (Knee)

RB Jay Haynes - Questionable (Ankle)

CB Sheridan Jones - Questionable (Illness)

OL Walker Parks - Out for season (Lower Body)

Miami

RB Mark Fletcher Jr. - Doubtful (Foot)

OL Samson Okunlola - Out for season (Lower Body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Clemson: 2-4 ATS

Miami: 3-3 ATS

Total in 2023

Clemson: Over 2-4

Miami: Over 3-3

Team Pace

Clemson: 2.36 plays per minute of offense

Miami: 2.13 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -3

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Clemson -155, Miami +130

Opening line: Clemson -2

Opening total: 49.5

Weather

74 degrees, clear, 6 MPH winds SSE

Our Best Bet for Clemson vs. Miami

Clemson -3

I said last week that the Miami’s late-game meltdown against Georgia Tech was the type of blunder that could tank its season and I’ll stick by that statement heading into tonight’s game. Morale has to be dropping after last week’s loss against North Carolina and now the Canes will have to try to move the football against a Clemson defense that has done its job for the most part. I think Clemson continues to right its ship with a victory and a road cover here, sending the Canes into a further tailspin.