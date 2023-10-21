No. 2 Michigan vs. Michigan State picks, best bets for Week 8 matchup

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines take on the Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten matchup in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 21 from East Lansing.

Michigan (7-0, 4-0 B1G) has been rolling through their Big Ten schedule as they lie low awaiting their tough November slate. They most recently defeated Indiana 52-7, as QB JJ McCarthy passed for three touchdowns and RB Blake Corum rushed for two. The Wolverines defense has not allowed any opponent more than 10 points all season, and Michigan has put up at least 30 points in every game.

MSU (2-4, 0-3 B1G) has not been having a very good season. They fell to Rutgers in a close game in Week 7 as the Scarlet Knights outscored them 21-0 in the fourth quarter to win 27-24. Their only wins this season have been over Richmond and Central Michigan. In the Rutgers loss, quarterback Katin Houser passed for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Michigan: 1 overall, 9 offense, 3 defense

MSU: 55 overall, 86 offense, 26 defense

Injury update

Michigan

TE Martin Klein - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Kalel Mullings - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Alex Orji - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB CJ Stokes - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

MSU

RB Jaelon Barbarin - Out for season (undisclosed)

TE Jack Nickel - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Jordon Simmons - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Jaden Mangham - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Joseph Martinez - Questionable (undisclosed)

DL Ken Talley - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Cole Dellinger - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Michigan: 3-3-1 ATS

MSU: 3-2-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Michigan: Over 3-4

MSU: Over 3-3

Team Pace

Michigan: 1.87 plays per minute of offense

MSU: 2.33 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -24.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Michigan -2400, MSU +1200

Weather

42 degrees, partly cloudy with a shower, 16 MPH winds NW with 27 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan -24.5

Michigan State is completely demoralized right now, especially after that Rutgers loss. Michigan has been taking care of business in the Big Ten, and this will be no different. In fact, they may be even more fired up because of the in-state rivalry. The Wolverines will take this opportunity on the national stage to absolutely crush Sparty.