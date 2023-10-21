Washington State vs. No. 9 Oregon picks, best bets for Week 8 matchup

The Washington State Cougars face the No. 9 Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) lost their last two games after starting the season 4-0. They had a tough 44-6 loss to Arizona in Week 7. Quarterback Cameron Ward passed for 192 yards and an interception, and the Cougars managed just 35 rushing yards on the day. They struggled to contain the Wildcats’ run game. The Cougars also lost to UCLA in a much closer game in Week 6 and faced many of the same issues — a lack of run game and several interceptions.

Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) lost in a heartbreaker against Washington in Week 7 in their first defeat of the season. Quarterback Bo Nix passed for 337 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Mar’Keise Irving rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

WSU: 34 overall, 40 offense, 35 defense

Oregon: 6 overall, 2 offense, 25 defense

Injury update

WSU

TE Cooper Mathers - Questionable (hamstring)

Oregon

K Andrew Boyle - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

WR Josh Delgado - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

WSU: 3-3 ATS

Oregon: 5-0-1 ATS

Total in 2023

WSU: Over 3-3

Oregon: Over 2-4

Team Pace (through Week 6)

WSU: 2.33 plays per minute of offense

Oregon: 2.22 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -19.5

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Oregon -1350, WSU +850

Weather

65 degrees, mostly cloudy, 7 MPH winds WNW

Our Best Bet for Washington State vs. Oregon

Oregon -19.5

Oregon will be looking for a statement win after a close loss to Washington to prove that they are still in the race for a Pac-12 title and a CFP berth. Washington State has been seriously struggling lately — if Arizona can blow them out like that, I don’t like their chances in Eugene.