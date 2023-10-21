UCF vs. No. 6 Oklahoma picks, best bets for Week 8 matchup

The UCF Knights take on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 matchup in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET from Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday, October 21.

UCF (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) has struggled in their adjustment to the Power 5. They had a tough loss to Kansas in Week 6 before taking a bye in Week 7, falling 51-22. They almost had a win over Baylor in the week previous, but allowed a massive fourth quarter comeback. However, things may be looking up for the Knights — quarterback John Rhys Plumlee missed the last month with a leg injury and is expected to return for this week’s game.

Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) grabbed a massive win over Texas in Week 6 and took a bye in Week 7. The Red River Showdown was an offensive masterclass with Dillon Gabriel at the helm, and the Sooners defense forced several early turnovers. The Sooners are the current favorites to win the Big 12 and have dominated in conference play and have one of the top offenses in college football.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

UCF: 30 overall, 21 offense, 52 defense

Oklahoma: 7 overall, 5 offense, 23 defense

Injury update

UCF

QB John Rhys Plumlee - Questionable (knee)

Oklahoma

TE Kade McIntyre - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

WR Andrel Anthony - Out for season (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

UCF: 2-4 ATS

Oklahoma: 6-0 ATS

Total in 2023

UCF: Over 5-1

Oklahoma: Over 4-2

Team Pace (through Week 6)

UCF: 2.5 plays per minute of offense

Oklahoma: 2.45 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -19

Total: 66

Moneyline: Oklahoma -1200, UCF +750

Weather

89 degrees, partly sunny, 8 MPH winds SSW with 12 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for UCF vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma -19

Plumlee is returning, sure, but the UCF offense isn’t as much of an issue as their defense. They’ve let up 44, 36, and 51 points to Big 12 opponents this season, and Oklahoma has a better offense than any other team the Knights have faced. I don’t think they’ll be able to stop the Sooners touchdown machine.