Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds heading into game week

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 28 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

OSU (7-0, 4-0 B1G) grabbed yet another big win as they downed Penn State, 20-12, in Week 8. The Buckeyes are staring down Michigan come November, but they’ll have a few more conference opponents to pass by first. In the win over Penn State, Kyle McCord passed for 286 yards and a touchdown, finding Marvin Harrison Jr. for 162 of those yards. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has yet to return to the field with an undisclosed injury. The OSU defense was the star of the show on Saturday as they held Penn State to less than 250 total yards of offense.

Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 B1G) staged a massive comeback to win, 25-21, against the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 8, scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter alone after putting up just seven over the first three quarters. Quarterback Braedyn Locke, who has taken over as the starter after Tanner Mordecai broke his hand last week, passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Braelon Allen rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin projected odds

Spread: Ohio State -24.5

Total: TBA