Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds heading into game week

The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers face the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC matchup in Week 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from Lawrence, Kentucky.

Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 SEC) fell to Alabama in Week 8. They started things off with a 13-0 lead over the Tide, but Bama fought their way back for a 34-20 victory. Quarterback Joe Milton passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 59 yards on the ground. The game swung on an Alabama scoop-and-score that put the Tide up by two touchdowns, and the Vols couldn’t climb back up the ladder.

Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) had a bye in Week 8. Before that, they fell to Missouri, 38-21, in Week 7. Quarterback Devin Leary passed for two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss, and running back Re’Mahn Davis rushed for 128 yards. The Wildcats are looking to get out of a tough October slate that included a loss to Georgia in Week 6 in which they struggled to stop the Bulldogs’ high-performing offense.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky projected odds

Spread: Tennessee -7.5

Total: TBA