BYU vs. Texas odds heading into game week

The Texas Longhorns will look to bounce back from a tough loss with a Big XII conference home game against the BYU Cougars from Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The programs have only met five previous times with BYU holding a 4-1 overall edge and winning the last meeting 41-7 back in 2014.

BYU (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) was able to pick up its second ever Big 12 victory by downing Texas Tech 27-14 on Saturday. The Cougars jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the first half and never looked back in the home win. Quarterback Kedon Slovis went 15-27 for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) survived a feisty road test at Houston on Saturday, downing the Cougars in a 31-24 victory. The Longhorns jumped out to a 21-0 lead and were seemingly cruising towards a blowout before the Cougars stormed back. With the game tied deep in the fourth, CJ Baxter broke off a 16-yard touchdown run to put UT up for good. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent arm injury and his status will have to be monitored throughout the week.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

BYU vs. Texas projected odds

Spread: Texas -24.5

Total: TBA