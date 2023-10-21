No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida odds heading into Week 9 matchup.

The SEC East could be decded Saturday when the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs play at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The kickoff is schedueld for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. This is the 101st meeting between the schoolls with Georgia holding a 54-44-2 lead and winning last year 42-20.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) comes into the game as the top-ranked team in the country. They enjoyed a bye week after beating the Vanderbilt Commodores 37-20 on October 14. It was one of the Bulldogs’ better games running the football as they racked up 291 yards on the ground. Daijun Edwards was the workhorse with 20 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown. The win came at a price, however, when All-American tight end Brock Bowers was injured and will miss several weeks with high ankle sprain.

Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) seems to be exceeding expectations thus far and continued its upward trajectory with a 41-39 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on October 14. The Gators needed every bit of a Graham Mertz’s 423 yards and three touchdowns to get it done on the road. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the main target with 10 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Georgia vs. Florida projected odds

Spread: Georgia -14

Total: 47