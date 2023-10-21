Will Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke play vs. Clemson in Week 8?

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was spotted on campus this week with his right leg wrapped in an Ace bandage. However, he played a full game against North Carolina in Week 7, in which Miami lost 41-31, and Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has assured reporters than Van Dyke will be fully active on Saturday as the Canes face the Clemson Tigers in an ACC matchup.

Van Dyke has also been playing through ligament damage in his throwing hand this season, and has led the Hurricanes to a 4-2 record. Van Dyke has a 70.5% completion rate and has passed for 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, adding one score on the ground.

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said that Van Dyke was “sore” after the game to explain away any concerns about the bandage. Miami enters as a 3-point home underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook as they prepare to take on the Tigers.