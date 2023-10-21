Who is starting at quarterback for Wisconsin in Week 8 matchup vs. Illinois?

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his throwing hand in Week 7 as the Badgers lost 15-6 to Iowa. Mordecai underwent surgery on the hand and is out indefinitely. Mordecai, who transferred to Wisconsin from SMU and previously played for Oklahoma, was 4-2 as a starter this season. He passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another four this season before the injury, and threw three interceptions.

Braedyn Locke will fill in for Mordecai under center, likely for the remainder of the season. Locke, a redshirt freshman who transferred to Madison from Mississippi State ahead of the season, has appeared in just two games this season. He has 130 yards and one interception on his stat sheet for 2023.

The Badgers face the Illinois Fighting Illini this Saturday before hosting No. 3 Ohio State in Week 9. They currently rank second behind Iowa in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin enters as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.