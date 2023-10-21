Will Utah quarterback Cam Rising play in Week 8 vs. USC?

Cam Rising has been missing in action for Utah this season after suffering an ACL, MCL, and meniscus tear in his knee in the 2022 Rose Bowl. He was designated as questionable to start the season The Utes have fared decently well without him, with Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson each taking a turn at starter, but are currently 5-1 and can’t afford to spare another loss if they have their sights set on a College Football Playoff berth.

Rising is not expected to play this weekend against the No. 18 USC Trojans. In fact, it would be quite the surprise if he plays at all this season. He could get one more year of eligibility if this injury keeps him out for the season, and he has already missed half of the year while he works on recovery.

The Utes will likely start Johnson as they face USC this weekend. They enter as 7-point underdogs on the road against the Trojans. Johnson has passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another three this season.