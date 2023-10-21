Will Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson play vs. Penn State on Saturday?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been without their star running back TreVeyon Henderson since he was injured in their Week 4 win over Notre Dame. He sat out against Maryland and Purdue, but the Buckeyes offense needs him as they take on No. 7 Penn State in the Horseshoe in Week 8.

Henderson, initially listed as out for the game, has been upgraded to a game time decision. He was warming up with the team on Saturday morning ahead of the game.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson warming up. He was initially listed out but was upgraded to questionable. pic.twitter.com/fQJQEmwP2w — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) October 21, 2023

The Buckeyes will likley be playing without wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was listed as doubtful, but running backs Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams are expected to return after missing last week’s game.

Henderson has 295 rushing yards and five touchdowns over four games played this season. In 2022, he played in eight games and finished with 571 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Ohio State kicks off against Penn State at noon ET.