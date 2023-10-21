Will Duke QB Riley Leonard play vs. Florida State on Saturday?

The No. 16 Duke Blue Devils have had a season full of big games, but Saturday brings yet another primetime matchup for this up-and-coming ACC team. Duke takes on the undefeated No. 4 Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Tallahassee. Starting quarterback Riley Leonard, who has been the key to much of Duke’s success this season, is unlikely to play on Saturday evening.

Leonard sustained an ankle sprain in the final play of Duke’s Week 5 loss to Notre Dame. He missed their win over NC State, and backup Henry Belin IV passed for 102 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the 24-3 win. Leonard’s absence may spell disaster for this hopeful Duke team that already took down a major challenger in Clemson this year.

Florida State is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the matchup. Duke’s chances for an ACC Championship berth may depend on this game.